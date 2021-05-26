804 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,019. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.51. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $166.00 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.71.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

