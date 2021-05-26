822 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 822 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after acquiring an additional 986,472 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after acquiring an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $414.07. 72,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $398.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.70.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

