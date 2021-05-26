88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the April 29th total of 22,387,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,522,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EEENF stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. 97,984,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,327,266. 88 Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02.

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 59% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 231,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases covering an area of approximately 15,235 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

