89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Downgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $65.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ETNB. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65. 89bio has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $169,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,850 shares of company stock worth $612,400 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in 89bio by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,486 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

