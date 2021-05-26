89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Downgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Raymond James lowered shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $65.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ETNB. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65. 89bio has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $169,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,850 shares of company stock worth $612,400 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in 89bio by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,486 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Analyst Recommendations for 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit