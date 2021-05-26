$99.29 Million in Sales Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to report $99.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Marcus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.58 million and the highest is $105.00 million. The Marcus posted sales of $7.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,152.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year sales of $455.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.17 million to $466.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $722.17 million, with estimates ranging from $722.10 million to $722.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.62 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In related news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,037,843.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,743.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,873. Corporate insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,669,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,360,000 after acquiring an additional 154,871 shares in the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in The Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,753,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Marcus by 30.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,114 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in The Marcus by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 717,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 27,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Marcus by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 442,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

MCS stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. The Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $623.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.93.

The Marcus Corporation

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

