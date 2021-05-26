AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

ELUXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

ELUXY traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $56.24. 4,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,116. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.28.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Analyst Recommendations for AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit