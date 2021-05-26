AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

ELUXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

ELUXY traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $56.24. 4,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,116. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.28.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.