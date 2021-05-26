Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Lowered by Cqs Us LLC

Cqs Us LLC cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,993 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 20,142 shares during the quarter. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.39.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.19. 269,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,397 shares of company stock valued at $12,290,269 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.