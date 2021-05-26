AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Lifted by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 107,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.36. 163,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,121,151. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.16. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.28. The stock has a market cap of $201.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.31.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

