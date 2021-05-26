Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the April 29th total of 157,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 861,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 715,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,058. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

