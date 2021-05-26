ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

