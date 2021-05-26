Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Acquired by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Acadia Healthcare comprises approximately 5.6% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Acadia Healthcare worth $19,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,845,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,297,000 after acquiring an additional 273,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,613,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,608,000 after acquiring an additional 34,343 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $136,041,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after acquiring an additional 482,313 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.54. 9,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,571. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $65.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

