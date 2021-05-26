ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Price Target Raised to $20.00

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ACR opened at $15.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 243.37 and a current ratio of 243.37. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $143.19 million, a P/E ratio of 221.94 and a beta of 1.97.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Analysts expect that ACRES Commercial Realty will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth $297,000.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

