ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Price Target Raised to $20.00

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.
Shares of NYSE:ACR opened at $15.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 243.37 and a current ratio of 243.37. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $143.19 million, a P/E ratio of 221.94 and a beta of 1.97.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth $297,000.
ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.
