Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.700-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700-3.700 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,868,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,958,175. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.64.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

