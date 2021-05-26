Adams Street Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 21,501 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,000. CrowdStrike comprises about 0.6% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after buying an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after buying an additional 469,870 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $6.91 on Wednesday, hitting $219.77. The stock had a trading volume of 240,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,140. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $251.28. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.13 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.30.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $802,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 310,433 shares of company stock worth $62,051,331. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

