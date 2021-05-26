ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 36,700.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,359,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ADOM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. 602,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,710. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 4.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. ADOMANI has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.97.

About ADOMANI

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles. It also offers zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for the integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Corona, California.

