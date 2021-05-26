Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WMS. Loop Capital increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.25.

NYSE WMS opened at $115.16 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $117.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 32.28%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $4,212,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,630.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,226.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

