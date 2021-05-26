Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.100-1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.63 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEIS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.43.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $99.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,625. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.27 and a 200-day moving average of $104.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

