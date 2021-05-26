Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires New Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,958,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $937,089,000 after buying an additional 410,336 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,653,000 after buying an additional 548,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OGE Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,293,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,938,000 after acquiring an additional 87,003 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,581,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.38. 82,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.66.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.