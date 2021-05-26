Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,662 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.87. 1,266,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,257,313. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $260.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

