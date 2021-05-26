Advisory Alpha LLC Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,704,000 after acquiring an additional 973,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,453 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,482,000 after acquiring an additional 85,934 shares during the period. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.12. 485,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,337,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.86 and a 200 day moving average of $134.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.68 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,234,703 shares of company stock valued at $300,997,293. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

