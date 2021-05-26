Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.09

Shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.09 and traded as low as $1.68. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 30,901 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.