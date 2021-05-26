Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.33

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$37.33 and traded as high as C$41.98. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$40.54, with a volume of 69,509 shares.

AFN has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$62.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.88.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$761.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,702.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$253.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.3447319 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.