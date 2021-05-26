Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.090-4.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.94 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.09-4.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.49.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.29. 2,367,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $83.71 and a 52-week high of $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.79 and its 200-day moving average is $123.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at $35,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

