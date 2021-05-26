Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of A stock opened at $133.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.73 and a 200 day moving average of $123.54. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $83.71 and a 1 year high of $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,187,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,795,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on A. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

