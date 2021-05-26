Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will report sales of $242.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agiliti’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.10 million and the lowest is $236.80 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year sales of $967.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $963.80 million to $974.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agiliti.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGTI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Agiliti has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

Shares of NYSE AGTI traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. 704,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,631. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $21.12.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

