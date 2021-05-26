Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGTI. UBS Group initiated coverage on Agiliti in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agiliti in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Agiliti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Shares of AGTI opened at $19.34 on Monday. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $19.56.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.