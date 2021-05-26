Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$975 million.

Shares of Agiliti stock traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $21.08. 703,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,631. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $21.12.

Get Agiliti alerts:

AGTI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agiliti in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.39.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.