Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operating segment consists of Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group and Others. Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works and petroleum sales. Aisin Takaoka Group segment handles engine and brake cast components. Aisin AW Group deals with automatic transmissions and car navigation systems. Advics Group segment offers brake components. Others segment includes automotive parts lineup, energy systems, mainstay products for the major group companies, life and amenity products. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Kariya, Japan. “

ASEKY stock remained flat at $$38.63 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aisin has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50.

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

