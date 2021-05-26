Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $896.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. As a group, research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $87,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,948. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 298.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

