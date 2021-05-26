Akoya Biosciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AKYA) Quiet Period To End on May 26th

Akoya Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:AKYA) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, May 26th. Akoya Biosciences had issued 6,580,000 shares in its public offering on April 16th. The total size of the offering was $131,600,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During Akoya Biosciences’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

AKYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

