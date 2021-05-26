Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Gap Up to $21.61

Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.61, but opened at $22.19. Akoya Biosciences shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 786 shares changing hands.

AKYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

