Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 95,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Albemarle by 69.9% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Albemarle by 8.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $5,930,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Albemarle by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,308. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $158.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.77. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $70.51 and a one year high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

