Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $13.37 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 44.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,046 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $13,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,868,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Yum China by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,377 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,062,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Yum China by 95,359.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 975,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,697,000 after purchasing an additional 974,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average is $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $65.85.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

