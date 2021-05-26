Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 1.80% of NETSTREIT worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTST. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,307,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,307,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 222,885 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NTST opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $878.34 million and a PE ratio of 32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

NETSTREIT Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.