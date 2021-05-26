Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $10.79 Million in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.02. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $56.98.

