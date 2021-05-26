Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after buying an additional 118,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after buying an additional 180,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,753,000 after buying an additional 31,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $108.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

