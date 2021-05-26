Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPS opened at $212.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.78 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.57.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.63.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

