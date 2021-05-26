Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.65.

A number of analysts have commented on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

ALXN stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.10. 1,227,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,014. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $179.12.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,584,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 505.1% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,022,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,169 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 4,289,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,244 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9,623.0% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,241,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,465,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

