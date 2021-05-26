ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 252,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,288,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,799,000 after acquiring an additional 182,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

ALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.79.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.22%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

