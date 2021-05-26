Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 307.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,709,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,799,539 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Vale worth $64,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 51,109 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 721,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vale by 1,268.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

NYSE:VALE opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $103.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.