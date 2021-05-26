Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 212,985 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.51% of Steel Dynamics worth $54,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $66.27.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,457. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

