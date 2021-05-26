Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $59.67 Million Stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,376 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.60% of Safehold worth $59,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Safehold by 15.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 34.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Safehold by 36.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Safehold by 7.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Safehold by 697.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. 27.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,002,328.91. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $71.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47 and a beta of -0.48. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $84.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.11.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

