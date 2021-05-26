Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 376,021 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,021 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.42% of Eargo worth $65,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,544,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $294,677.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $367,738.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 814,486 shares of company stock worth $42,913,735 in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eargo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of EAR opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average is $50.73. Eargo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.34.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

