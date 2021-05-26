Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,146 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.94% of CDK Global worth $61,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDK. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

CDK Global stock opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average is $51.69. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

