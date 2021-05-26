Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1417 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

TSE AP.UN traded up C$0.22 on Wednesday, hitting C$44.47. The company had a trading volume of 75,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,696. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 17.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$31.50 and a 12-month high of C$44.48.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$712,432.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AP.UN shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.64.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

