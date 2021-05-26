Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1417 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.
TSE AP.UN traded up C$0.22 on Wednesday, hitting C$44.47. The company had a trading volume of 75,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,696. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 17.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$31.50 and a 12-month high of C$44.48.
In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$712,432.26.
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.