Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Allison Transmission posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 365%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.91. The stock had a trading volume of 844,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,452. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 27,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

