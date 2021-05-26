Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 29,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.27% of Allison Transmission worth $61,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 670,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,904,000 after buying an additional 238,832 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,673,000 after purchasing an additional 382,508 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.12. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

