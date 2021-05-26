Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Upgraded at Truist Securities

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.62.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

