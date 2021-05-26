Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Upgraded at Truist Securities

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.62.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Analyst Recommendations for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit