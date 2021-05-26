AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

ALVR has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AlloVir currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $21.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.31. AlloVir has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts expect that AlloVir will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AlloVir news, Director John Robert Wilson sold 200,002 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $6,268,062.68. Also, Director Juan Vera sold 32,854 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $1,267,835.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,392,194 shares in the company, valued at $92,314,766.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,551 shares of company stock worth $12,211,919 over the last 90 days. 55.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after acquiring an additional 558,523 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,179,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,610,000 after acquiring an additional 140,054 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,099,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,735,000 after acquiring an additional 78,189 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,006,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 95,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 6,076.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 490,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

