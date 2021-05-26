Alpha Coin (APC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $48.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $13,620.05 and approximately $48.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,880.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $743.98 or 0.01913513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.51 or 0.00459122 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00047856 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001679 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004131 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

